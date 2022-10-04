Media Promotes Biden's Abortion Propaganda Campaign With Its Weasel Words

President Joe “I’m-a-pious-Catholic” Biden continues to defy the teaching of his Catholic faith and every tenet of common sense in his crusade to enshrine late-term abortion and every permutation of abortion before that. If a little foot or hand makes its way out of the womb, old President Solomon wants to ensure that abortion doctors can take out the scalpel and neatly cut that baby in half. A Reuters headline describes it this way, “Biden to set new U.S. guidelines on reproductive rights, 100 days after Roe v Wade.”

A classic fake-news headline. Can you spot the “weasel word”? Weasel words are an eggshell after the weasel has sucked the egg out. They are misleading and meaningless words designed to deceive. It was the Rough Rider, President Teddy Roosevelt, who said, “One of our defects as a nation is a tendency to use what have been called ‘weasel words.’”

In this case, the propagandistic media bias jumps off the page with the phrase “reproductive rights.” Rights are something above the law, not subject to the law. It is a fancy way of saying, “Shut up; my position is not up for debate.”

But the aging 1970s feminists, who seem to be channeling their guilt, shame, and rage into media coverage on this topic, lost that argument before the Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision this year. But instead of moving their argument to voters, they continue yelling about rights the way they might have yelled at the husbands who probably left them years ago for the peace of the local bar or the local graveyard.

Just as “separate but equal” went out with Brown v. Board of Education, “reproductive rights” went out the window with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. How long can the media stand in the proverbial schoolhouse door blocking the public from hearing that the Supreme Court has removed abortion from the canon of constitutional rights? Just as the right to own a slave now belongs to the past nightmares of human cruelty and degradation, consigning dead children to medical waste services, biological products, or medical experimentation is being walked out the door step by step by a civilized nation that recognizes the humanity of the unborn child.

Abortion is now before voters and state legislators, and the issue has to be settled in that arena. There can be access, or a lack of access, to abortion in America, the court said, subject to local laws. The people have a right to legislate their views. There is no right to abortion or reproduction. How many women who can’t conceive and have children wish there was a right to reproduction written into our biology? Motherhood may be a blessing, but it is not a right, nor is abortion a right.

And there is also no right to disenfranchise voters on the abortion issue. Is not the term liberal a weasel word now too? The last thing liberals want these days is for the unwashed to have a say in the way they are governed.

King Biden and Queen Kamala can convene all the abortion industry lobbyists and shills they want. As Reuters describes their gathering, they “will announce new guidelines and grants to protect reproductive rights on Tuesday, and describe how abortion rights have been curtailed since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to terminating pregnancies.”

Alas, the court sent the matter to the state legislatures, not to their highnesses. Who do they think they are to usurp the prerogative of the people and their legislators? The White House can issue all the authoritarian decrees it pleases, and the media can pile up weasel word upon weasel word to defend them. But all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can’t put this nonsense back into its shell.

As Abe Lincoln, the great opponent of slavery, reportedly put it, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Any media organization using the phrase “reproductive rights” is tilting the scales with its biased coverage. In short, they are lying to you and have no right to your respect as experts in the subjects on which they are reporting.