Woke ESPN Fails to Mention Comments Made by Warriors Owner About Uyghurs

ESPN — once the worldwide leader in sports, but more recently the worldwide leader in woke virtue-signaling — failed to make any mention of Golden State Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya admitting that he didn’t care about the Chinese Communist government’s genocide against the Uyghur Muslims.

In case you missed those comments made by the Biden backing billionaire venture capitalist on his All In podcast from Saturday, here they are as tweeted by Michael Sobolik early on Jan. 17:

Owner of the @warriors🏀 says he doesn’t care about the Uyghurs. The conversation goes downhill from there.@chamath… – questions whether a genocide is actually happening

– says the CCP isn’t a dictatorship

– says the US is no better than the CCP pic.twitter.com/qAwi7hUPvo — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) January 17, 2022

Later that night, still on Jan. 17, OutKick’s Clay Travis observed that ESPN wasn’t covering the story:

Embarrassing how @espn isn’t covering one of the Warriors owners saying he doesn’t care at all about Chinese genocide. Clear and transparent protection of their TV partner. MSESPN gonna MSESPN, y’all. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 18, 2022

The next day, a report from Mediaite confirmed Travis’s observation through the media monitoring service TVEyes, which determined that as of midday on Tuesday, ESPN had indeed made zero mentions of the story.

But I thought ESPN was a socially conscious news organization?

A quick review of Google’s index for espn.com, reveals pages and pages of articles on George Floyd, Jacob Blake, and Kyle Rittenhouse, to say nothing of the endless amount of content they pump out on racism and diversity more broadly.

But when it comes to the genocide of the Uyghurs, yeah, not so much.