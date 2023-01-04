A 'Football' Tragedy

Much is not yet known and may never be known about what caused Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in the Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals football game. But some urgent observations can be made.

There has been an indisputable rise in cardiac-related injuries and mortality rates attributed to myocarditis among younger athletes in countries across the world. In his indispensable and fact-based book “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022, former BlackRock Managing Director Edward Dowd shows that “the unexpected sudden deaths of young athletes, known to be the healthiest among us,” is plainly “not normal.” Robert F. Kennedy, who wrote the Foreword, points to this “entirely new kind of trend: the expanding and tragic epidemic of sudden deaths among healthy young people.” The number of such traumatic events, culminating in life-threatening injuries and seemingly inexplicable deaths, in the period after the vaccines and especially the booster shots, is as shocking as it is undeniable.

Clearly, I am neither a medical specialist nor was I physically present when Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed immobile to the turf after what appeared on the TV screen to be a rather unexceptional tackle, so I cannot pronounce with any authority as to the cause of the young man’s misfortune. At the same time, I cannot take seriously a tweet by vaccine advocate Dr. Chris Haddock, who immediately, without consultation or treatment, as if to pre-empt any counter theory, diagnosed the tragedy as owing to commotio cardis and denounced anyone proposing a link to the mRNA injections as “terrible, horrible people.” Commotio cardis is possible, though extremely rare. But the man doth protest too much, methinks.

As Alex Berenson writes, “Most people are only vaguely aware of the (now-confirmed) risks of mRNA vaccines and myocarditis in young men. Allowing open discussion of the issue in this context would probably do more to damage confidence in the Covid vaccines than anything that has happened so far,” which is why it is constantly downplayed. Berenson mentions #MedTwitter’s Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who “knows the Covid jabs that he pressed colleges to mandate for their students and employees to mandate for their workers could not have caused Damar Hamlin’s injury. Reiner doesn’t need to examine Hamlin or see his medical records or talk to his family. He knows.”

Reiner and those like him will not engage in discussion. As the good doctor says, vaccine skeptics are “the worst this country has to offer” and should “climb back under [their] rocks.” Such dogmatic evasiveness and gratuitous nastiness are par for the course among those who have propped up and reinforced the conventional narrative that vaccines, to cite the tired refrain, are “safe and effective.”

More to the point, the European Heart Journal Case Reports makes clear that “Sudden cardiac death risk in contact sports [is] increased by myocarditis.” Myocarditis, it continues, involves “life-threatening ventricular arrhythmia secondary to non-penetrating blunt chest trauma while playing contact sports.”

And myocarditis is avowedly a post-vaccine risk. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), for example, has determined that “the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men.” Even the politically correct The Guardian accepts such conclusions regarding post-vaccine-induced myocarditis. Despite the plethora of corporate and wire-service pseudo “fact-checkers” with a pro-vaccine agenda to grind, the problematic nature of the vaccines and boosters seems decisive. As author Gavin de Becker points out in the Afterword to Dowd’s book, with reams of convincing evidence, these substances are “known to cause heart and circulatory issues, neurological disorders, and stroke.”

Obviously, I cannot definitively pronounce on the etiology of the Hamlin event or offer an inconvertible diagnosis. This is beyond my pay grade. But I should confide that I have long suspected something like this would happen and that I fully expect something similar to happen again. Dowd has referenced with photos and biographical detail the astounding number of recent sports injuries, mishaps, and worse, and furnished critical examples of false statistical modelling and compelling data from the Society of Actuaries confirming that a public campaign of quasi-scientific deception is in progress. He has linked to 100 authoritative scientific papers dealing with COVID-19 vaccine disasters, provided over 500 Compendium Samples and reports, five appendices, and over 20 official multi-nation graphs and charts attesting to the havoc caused subsequent to the mass vaccination program.

I recently published an article on PJ Media on the alarming increase of injuries among NFL teams, leaving many of their rosters in tatters. The concluding paragraph is, I believe, worthy of consideration:

“One can only hope that more and more people, as well as corporations and leagues, will realize that it is the height of folly to continue taking a significantly untested genomic substance into one’s body. We’ve had enough of this silent and often denied “mystery” of ordinary people, airline pilots, celebrities, journalists, royalty, and, yes, football players apparently succumbing to its effects, whether severely critical or generally debilitating. It’s time to blow the whistle.”