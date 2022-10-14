Police Cite Ramifications of Liberal Policies in Shooting of Three Philadelphia Officers

Three SWAT officers and one civilian were shot this past Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The policemen were shot by a 19-year-old murder suspect while serving a homicide warrant.

The officers were listed in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital. The civilian had a gunshot wound to the head and subsequently died.

In the video below, Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department said, “We can’t keep having suspects that have lengthy records. This male has a record for armed robberies, which he has committed in the past two years. So, at the end of the day, it comes down to some folks… that have a lengthy record, they deserve to be in jail.”

Adds Dan Abrams, “this comes as Philadelphia’s liberal district attorney Larry Krasner has been decriminalizing low-level offenses, ending cash bail, and instead focusing on what he calls police misconduct. And it seems it’s leading to more crime in the city.”

In the full report below, Dan Abrams of NewsNation also speaks with Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who believes the district attorney’s policies are leading to more violence in the city, an alarming national trend.