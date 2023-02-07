WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers the GOP Response to the State of the Union Address

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address.

According to The Hill, Sanders “finds herself at her highest position yet in a GOP that is at an intersection between Trumpism and potential new leaders” with her appearance. She was an inspired choice to deliver the GOP response for multiple reasons. First, as Trump’s press secretary, she proved herself an effective communicator who could go toe-to-toe with Democrats. Second, as the nation’s youngest governor, she represents a new generation of conservative leaders.

“The American people deserve better than Democrats’ runaway inflation, surging crime, open borders, and failing schools,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a statement. “I am excited for the nation to hear from Governor Sanders on Tuesday and witness a sharp contrast with this exhausted and failing Administration.”

“She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction,” said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). “I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats,” Sanders said ahead of Tuesday night’s address. “We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America — to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”

Highlights:

“Being a mom to three young children taught me not to believe every story I hear. So forgive me for not believing much of anything I’ve heard tonight from President Biden.”

“Democrats want to rule us with more government control. But that’s not who we are. America is the greatest country the world has ever known. Because we’re the freest country the world has ever known with people who are strong and resilient.”

“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal and crazy.”

“It’s time for a new generation of Republican leadership.”

“President Biden is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies to defend our people. He is simply unfit to serve as commander in chief.”

“Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace. We are under attack in a left-wing cultural war. We didn’t start and never wanted to fight. Every day we are told we must partake in the rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols. All while big government colludes with big tech to strip away the most American thing there is your freedom of speech.”

“Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities, where jobs are abundant, and paychecks are rising.”

“If we seize this moment together, America can once again be the land of the free and the home of the brave. We know not what the future holds, but we know Who holds the future in His hands. And with God as our witness, we will show the world that America is still the place where freedom reigns and liberty will never die. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless America.”

Check it out: