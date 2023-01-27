BREAKING: Riots Break Out in Memphis, Other Cities as Police Release Tyre Nichols Video

On Friday evening, Memphis Police released the video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death.

WARNING: Graphic

BREAKING: Tyre Nichols video released in Memphis pic.twitter.com/CUKx0PXJUC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2023

Earlier on Friday, PJ Media’s Kevin Downey Jr. mused whether Nichols’ death would be “George Floyd 2.0,” and it appears that may be the case.

Naturally, the left is blaming “white supremacy,” even though the police officers who beat Nichols to death are also black.

So Joy Reid’s guest says it white supremacy is the cause of the death of a young man!!! If ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ was still in office we would be in a hell of a better place!!! ⁦@MSNBC⁩ is so racist also!!! The young man didn’t need to die of course. #dontcry pic.twitter.com/I6RLQ7MpwU — Charles Lovett 🌶🌶🌶🌶 (@lovett_charles) January 28, 2023

Julio Rosas, from our sister site Townhall is on the ground in Memphis, and he has video showing that the protests following the video have turned into full-blown riots.

On the ground in Memphis, TN for @townhallcom. After video was released of city police officers beating Tyre Nichols, protesters are marching in the street, stopping a few cars who happened to be driving by. pic.twitter.com/01645FRrJe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 28, 2023

Protesters eventually stopped on the street and blocked a semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/j1oKS9qHP5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 28, 2023

BLM protesters now blocking traffic on the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mtVxoQZKmC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 28, 2023

Other videos show action in Memphis:

Various activities around Memphis have been canceled:

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis canceled some classes Friday and announced it will be closing early on Saturday in preparation for “potential civil unrest” following the release of the bodycam footage from the Tyre Nichols incident. pic.twitter.com/oBuH2zpPoZ — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) January 27, 2023

Protests are taking place in other cities as well, including Atlanta:

And Washington, D.C.:

Another group of activists have gathered outside of the White House, to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/eQ4puQ9jPR — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) January 28, 2023

And Philadelphia:



Antifa-aligned groups have announced plans to riot in New York City:

This is what’s being circulated in & around the NYC underground. Watch your backs and I’d recommend staying away from public places. pic.twitter.com/Af1U8X4VAt — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 27, 2023

The ACLU is also circulating information about how rioters can “know their rights.”

To everyone taking to the streets to protest: We’re with you. Know your rights. pic.twitter.com/1INmPnelxH — ACLU (@ACLU) January 28, 2023

On Twitter, some users have issued what sound like threats:

Peaceful protests don’t work. Never have. The people telling you to protest peacefully are the ones who benefit from things staying as they are. To change things, you need leverage. You need something they want. “We want you to stop burning our cities,” for example#TyreeNichols — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) January 28, 2023

The LA Police Department should STAY HOME.

Take off your paramilitary weaponry and sit down.

Protests only turn deadly when the police show up. — Andrew M. Byrne (@AMorganByrne) January 28, 2023

This is an unfolding situation, and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.