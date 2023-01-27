News & Politics

BREAKING: Riots Break Out in Memphis, Other Cities as Police Release Tyre Nichols Video

By Chris Queen 8:10 PM on January 27, 2023
Twitter / Julio Rosas

On Friday evening, Memphis Police released the video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death.

WARNING: Graphic

Earlier on Friday, PJ Media’s Kevin Downey Jr. mused whether Nichols’ death would be “George Floyd 2.0,” and it appears that may be the case.

Naturally, the left is blaming “white supremacy,” even though the police officers who beat Nichols to death are also black.

Julio Rosas, from our sister site Townhall is on the ground in Memphis, and he has video showing that the protests following the video have turned into full-blown riots.

Other videos show action in Memphis:

Various activities around Memphis have been canceled:

Protests are taking place in other cities as well, including Atlanta:

And Washington, D.C.:

And Philadelphia:


Antifa-aligned groups have announced plans to riot in New York City:

The ACLU is also circulating information about how rioters can “know their rights.”

On Twitter, some users have issued what sound like threats:

This is an unfolding situation, and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.

