BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Announces Her Future in Politics

With the balance of power in Congress in question through the 2022 midterm election season, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declined to speculate on her future. Now that Republicans have secured a House majority, Pelosi announced that she will not seek re-election to leadership among the Democratic caucus.

Pelosi has led the Democrats in the House since 2003 and is one of the longest-serving leaders in either party. She first ascended to House Speaker in 2007, and she served until 2011, when Republicans took a majority. When the Democrats achieved a majority eight years later, she became Speaker of the House again.

@SpeakerPelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 17, 2022

“After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks,” writes Mike Lillis at The Hill.

Pelosi gave a gracious speech on the House floor, which members of Congress interrupted with applause.

“And with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Pelosi will finish her current term in Congress, but there’s no word yet on who will replace her as leader of the Democratic caucus.