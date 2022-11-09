BREAKING: Georgia Senate Race Will Go to a Runoff

It’s official. Herschel Walker has one more chance to defeat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). The former football star is now taking his race into overtime.

Decision Desk HQ called the race into a runoff late Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) advance to a runoff for U.S. Senate in Georgia @DecisionDeskHQ projects pic.twitter.com/Tn2UalJABe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 9, 2022

The runoff will take place on December 6, and it looks like this race will decide the balance of the Senate. It’s a repeat of the 2020 Senate race, in which Georgia voters sent Warnock to the Senate in the first place.

Neither Warnock nor Walker was able to reach the 50% vote threshold to avoid a runoff, thanks to Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.

This means four more weeks of ads, emails, and texts for Georgia voters. Republicans across the country will hold their breath as all eyes once again focus on Georgia.

Come on, Georgia conservatives: let’s make this one count for the good guys.