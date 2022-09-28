FLASHBACK: Remember When Biden Said That the Best Protection for Hurricane Season Was to Be Vaccinated?

Nowadays, we know that the Biden administration thinks the answer to everything is to buy an electric vehicle, but it wasn’t that long ago that Biden’s answer to everything was to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In August of last year, that included hurricane preparation.

This clip from last summer has resurfaced as Hurricane Ian has begun to bear down on Florida and will remain strong as it moves north.

This is a strange and puzzling assertion from @POTUS. Governor DeSantis and Florida's world class emergency management & first responders are ready to help all Floridians impacted by #HurricaneIan, regardless of vaccination status. https://t.co/ui08DDuBXH — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 27, 2022

“A vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now,” the president said, with noticeable emphasis on the last three words. “Everything is more complicated if you’re not vaccinated and a hurricane or natural disaster hits.”

Regardless of where you stand on COVID-19 vaccines, it’s ridiculous to think — or even hint — that someone who isn’t vaccinated would be treated differently in the event of a hurricane than someone who had the vaccine and all the countless boosters.

Let’s face it, when it comes to evacuating from a hurricane, there’s no designation by vaccination status. If a shelter turned away a family who has fled from an approaching hurricane because someone in the family wasn’t vaxxed, shame on the shelter’s employees.

To be fair, this comment was part of a longer statement from Biden on hurricane preparation. In fact, the fine folks at Reuters carried water for the president — I mean, fact-checked the notion that someone might make fun of Biden for suggesting that vaccinations were essential for hurricane prep.

Reuters referred to making fun of Biden for his statement as “missing context” back in November, and the news outlet made excuses for what he was trying to say:

“We can’t prevent hurricanes from making landfall, but we can prevent people from getting seriously sick and dying from COVID-19,” he said. “If you wind up having to stay in a shelter, you don’t want to add COVID-19 to the list of dangers.” While the comments on the post imply that Biden is confused and saying that the vaccine will protect from the hurricanes, it is clear that being unvaccinated could raise risks in situations related to hurricanes such as evacuations or staying in a shelter.

No, Reuters. It’s not confusion that most people were calling Biden out for last year. It’s his blind adherence to the leftist narrative.

Democratic administrations always adhere to a narrative of some sort. Last year, the narrative was that everybody should get vaccinated. This year’s narrative is that everybody should buy an EV, but I don’t know how Biden is going to fold that into his statements about Hurricane Ian.

Of course, we’ll see Biden and others blame the hurricane on climate change (I see you, Don Lemon), and we can be sure that DeSantis will get slammed for this hurricane no matter how stellar Florida’s response is to it.

I half expect Biden to figure out a way to blame Ian on “MAGA Republicans” while he’s at it.

Because, for Democrats, nothing tops The Narrative™.