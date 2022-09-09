Will King Charles III Avoid Politics Like His Mother Did?

King Charles III has waiting most of his life for the opportunity to be the monarch. Everyone in the Commonwealth — and observers all over the world — is watching to see what kind of king he’ll be.

The monarch of the UK has typically been above politics, taking an apolitical tack. As Prince of Wales, Charles has waded into some political and cultural waters over the years, especially when it comes to climate change activism and outreach to Muslims. But will he continue on that path, or will he stay above politics the way Queen Elizabeth II did?

The late queen set a high example as head of state. In her 70-year reign, she rarely waded into political waters. On Thursday evening, James Forsyth of The Spectator said this about Elizabeth on a special episode of the Coffee House Shots podcast:

She died today, with the three of us all [Forsyth and cohosts Fraser Nelson and Katy Balls], I think fairly well-informed people having no idea what she thought about almost any political issue. Yet there had been two moments I think when we’ve had a glimpse of what her private opinions were. One was the Sunday Times story about her frustration with Margaret Thatcher and the sanctions on South Africa, and the other was some informed speculation about her Euro-skepticism. But I think you heard from [Thursday’s statement from King Charles] that what made those who noteworthy is how rare they were. She kept her opinions to herself… The Queen’s immense achievement is that she was always above politics.

On the surface, there may be nothing wrong with Charles’ political statements, even if I don’t agree with them at all, but as the head of state, political posturing could be problematic.

“Charles and the royal family’s exigent problem is that his comfort with political intervention is incompatible with his new responsibility to stand aside from politics,” writes Tom Rogan at the Washington Examiner. “Charles must be able to perform the symbolic and formal duties of his new role without even the perception of bias or favor. To do otherwise would be to undercut the very constitution of the British royalty.”

If the king’s first speech is any indication, Charles III pledges to dedicate the rest of his life to service in the way that Elizabeth II did. In the midst of tributes to his mother and her remarkable legacy and expressions of gratitude to his family and the Commonwealth, he said:

As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation. And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

We can only hope and pray that King Charles III will reign in a way that even remotely resembles his mother’s graceful and gracious apolitical life of service. But only time will tell.