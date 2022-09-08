News & Politics

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II 'Under Medical Supervision,' Family Notified

By Chris Queen Sep 08, 2022 8:40 AM ET
Toby Melville/Pool via AP

Buckingham Palace officials have become concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II and have placed her “under medical supervision” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” read a palace statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

On Wednesday, the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting with her privy council in order to rest on the orders of her doctors.

The queen’s medical team has notified Prince Charles and other members of the royal family, and he is traveling to Balmoral to be with her, along with his wife Camilla and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Officials rarely discuss details about the queen’s health, so the fact that they have made any statement at all about her current condition “speaks volumes,” as the Washington Post reports.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who assumed office just two days ago, expressed her concern on Twitter:

Many people noticed how frail the queen looked as she met with Truss on Tuesday.

It was also notable that the queen met with both Truss and outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson at Balmoral, rather than traveling to Buckingham Palace, where she traditionally meets with representatives of the government.

Pray for Queen Elizabeth and her family during this time.

