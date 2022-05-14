Elected Official in College Town Slanders College Athletes

Athens, Ga. is like many other college towns in that many of the students and townies are of the left. Even though far more conservative communities surround the home of the University of Georgia, the Democrats dominate the unified government of Athens-Clarke County.

At the same time, the community owes a lot to the university, especially the tourism that the Georgia Bulldogs’ various athletic programs bring in (including the defending college football national champions, I might add). This fact didn’t stop one of the far-left members of the Athens-Clarke County Commission from slandering the Bulldogs’ football program.

At a Thursday night meeting, commissioners appeared to be talking among themselves on a hot mic about the Bulldogs who had recently been drafted into the NFL. Democrat Melissa Link made two references to football players “raping and murdering.”

Another far-left commissioner, Mariah Parker, whom I introduced to you in 2018 when she first went into office because she swore her oath on a copy of The Autobiography of Malcolm X and gave the Black Power salute, made a comment about “drafting [the players] back,” when Link said, “a lot of them are out there raping and murdering.” Link repeated her claim seconds later.

State Rep. Houston Gaines (R-117th District) called Link out on Twitter and posted the offending clip.

Last night, Athens Commissioner Melissa Link said of UGA football players: "a lot of them are out there raping and murdering". TWICE.

These defamatory, outrageous comments attacking college athletes at UGA by a sitting Commissioner must be condemned. https://t.co/jJVbrBeawd — Houston Gaines (@houstongaines) May 14, 2022

In the clip, you can hear Parker cut Link off with, “WHOA, WHOA, WHOA, allegedly.”

Two recent incidents involving former members of the UGA football program have made headlines. Former linebacker Adam Anderson faces rape charges from an October incident, after which head coach Kirby Smart dismissed Anderson from the team. Akhil Crumpton, who played wide receiver for the Bulldogs in 2017 and 2018, was still enrolled at Georgia when he allegedly shot and killed convenience store clerk Elijah Wood, whose murder made headlines throughout the state as investigators took a year to find a suspect.

Other players have faced charges in recent years for stupid behavior and much lesser crimes, but one murder and one rape involving UGA players hardly warrants Lake’s nasty comment.

In case you’re wondering, Lake is not normally a voice of sanity among her fellow Democrats.

Looked her up and saw that this was her. Makes so much sense now. pic.twitter.com/8UgYYAUrGy — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 14, 2022

Her Facebook profile is chock full of red meat for blue voters as well. And let’s face it: when a confirmed leftist like Mariah Parker tries to talk you off the crazy ledge, that’s saying something.

Parker even laughed at the incident.

“even mariah” 😂😂😂 — Mariah Parker (@MariahforAthens) May 14, 2022

I guess Melissa Link has nothing to lose since she’s been redistricted out of office and will not run for another seat in 2022. But Link’s comment — which she made twice for emphasis — isn’t just some casual comment tossed off in a quick moment. It’s a slander against these hardworking athletes, the vast majority of whom don’t commit crimes like rape and murder.

I don’t suppose we can count on Nina Jankowicz for calling Link out for disinformation, but what she said in a public forum about the football players at the University of Georgia was patently false, and these young men deserve an apology.

How much you wanna bet they don’t get one?