Emory University Found a Surefire Way to Force Students to Get COVID-19 Boosters

Emory University is a well-regarded, expensive school in the eastern suburbs of metro Atlanta. It’s about as far to the left as a college in the South can get — put it this way: Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) lived near Emory until he tried to run in the nearly 6th congressional district.

That reliable leftism, combined with Emory’s renowned medical school and its proximity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), means that if you’re a student who’s skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, you don’t stand a chance.

Now that the COVID boosters are all the rage, Emory has devised an effective and devious way to force students into lining up for the booters. No, they didn’t resort to mandates; what they did was resort to #FirstWorldProblems to force students to comply.

Administrators have decided to restrict the WiFi access of students who haven’t submitted proof of boosters or requested an exemption to the shot.

“About 1,300 students’ Wi-Fi was restricted around the week of March 14 because of their failure to comply with Emory University’s booster vaccine requirements, according to Executive Director of Student Health Services Sharon Rabinovitz,” reports the Emory Wheel. “The restrictions caused students’ Wi-Fi to slow down and blocked access to nonacademic sites such as social media and video games.”

Fun Fact: Tuition at Emory was $53,868 for the 2019-2020 academic year. Compare that to two nearby public schools: the University of Georgia (GO DAWGS!), whose tuition for the same year was $12,080 for in-state students and $31,120 for out-of-state students, and the Georgia Institute of Technology (NERDS!), which cost $12,852 for in-state students and $33,964 for out-of-state students in 2019-2020. That’s a pretty penny for a quality education sprinkled with leftist indoctrination and the threat of internet restriction for vaccine hesitancy.

The move was effective in that about half of the students who hadn’t dutifully lined up for another shot or requested an exemption did so. But, of course, the school gave preferential treatment to the ones who were good little boys and girls and submitted to the needle.

Related: NCAA Backflips on Natural Immunity, Says Athletes Who Had COVID Now Considered Vaccinated



Amir St. Clair, the administrator in charge of the school’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery initiative said “that if students submit their proof of booster vaccination, their WiFi should be restored in a few days. However, exemptions have to be reviewed and approved first, which can take seven to 10 days.”

This action comes despite the CDC declaring Emory to be low-risk for the virus. At least, the school was magnanimous enough to remove mask mandates.

In the midst of the restrictions against students who are hesitant to get boosted, St. Clair made sure to use the right left-wing buzzwords in order to talk a good game.

“We will empower everybody to create an inclusive environment where people make good decisions for their own safety and health,” he told the Wheel. “There’s nothing precluding having good conversations and dialogue about that.”

Yeah, because nothing says “inclusive environment” like throttling the internet of students who may be unsure about getting a booster shot.

“We just need to continue to be very mindful of the environment that we’re in relative to safety and health,” St. Clair continued. “We want to continue to make really good decisions so that we can end the year in a very safe and healthy way, and be able to really enjoy the end of the year celebrations and events and parties and commencements.”

What St. Clair means by “really good decisions” is compliance, and Emory is doing what it can to make sure that everyone falls in line.