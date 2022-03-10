News & Politics

BREAKING: MLB Owners and Players Reach Agreement

By Chris Queen Mar 10, 2022 3:59 PM ET
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Y’all, get ready to celebrate!

Major League Baseball, team owners, and the Players Association have agreed to end their labor disputes, and we’ll have a season.

“The commissioner’s office and Major League Baseball Players Association reached the agreement on the 99th day of the owners’ lockout to end the first work stoppage the sport has had in 26 years,” reported Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich at The Athletic.

Some of the issues that factored into the dispute, such as the international amateur system and direct draft pick compensation, haven’t been resolved, but discussions on those will continue into the summer.

Owners and players are still aiming for a full 162-game season with a shortened spring training session. Sources say that opening day will be April 7.

“The new CBA also includes increased luxury tax thresholds, higher minimum salaries and a pre-arbitration bonus pool for the top young players, among other issues,” reported Greg Joyce at the New York Post.

“Once the lockout and freeze on player transactions are officially lifted — Manfred and the owners imposed them on Dec. 2 after the previous CBA expired — there is expected to be a mad rush of signings and trades before players report to spring training,” Joyce also noted.

I can’t wait to hear, “Play Ball!” Now I just need the Braves to go ahead and sign Freddie Freeman.

Chris Queen

“I’ve been a writer as long as I’ve known what writing is,” says Chris Queen. Blessed with a wild imagination and a desire to create, Chris writes prose, fiction, songs, and reviews, and he shares whatever is on his mind on his website, chrisqueen.live.

A lifelong Georgia resident and an alumnus of the University Of Georgia, Chris is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
TRENDING
Editor's Choice