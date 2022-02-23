BREAKING: Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked his use of the Emergencies Act, the quirk in Canadian law that allowed his cabinet to have the power to freeze the bank accounts of Freedom Convoy protesters and use tyrannical police power to break up the vaccine freedom protest.

BREAKING: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revokes the controversial Emergencies Act ahead of the Senate vote. — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 23, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the unfreezing of bank accounts has already begun.

The move came ahead of the upcoming Senate vote on extending the power of the Emergencies Act for 30 days (or longer).

“The situation is no longer an emergency,” Trudeau said, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe.”

Trudeau also said that the government will launch an inquiry within the next 60 days into the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, which had never been put into force before.

Conservatives and Bloc Québécois party members voted against the extension of the Act in the House of Commons. Civil liberties groups in Canada also spoke out against the use of the Act. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association even announced a lawsuit against the government over the measure.

Conservative leader Candice Bergen stated that invoking the Emergencies Act was wrong from the start.

“Today’s announcement is proof that the prime minister was wrong when he invoked the Emergencies Act,” she said in a statement. “Nothing has changed between Monday and today other than a flood of concerns from Canadian citizens, bad press, and international ridicule.”

