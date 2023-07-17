Yes, Really: Texas University Offers Degrees in ‘Victim Studies’

I wish I could say this is satire. Sam Houston State University now offers degrees in “Victim Studies.” I guess ingratitude and chronic discontent are educational skills now?

Thank goodness useless ignoramuses can now spend thousands of dollars to be indoctrinated into the worst of woke ideology and learn how the system is oppressive, even as they live a privileged lifestyle inaccessible to more than 99% of all humans. The American education system has become a blatant joke, but it’s not a funny one.

From Sam Houston State University‘s website:

The Department of Victim Studies is the very first in the nation! In this department, students have the opportunity to work with faculty who are passionate about issues pertaining to victimization and care about sharing that interest and their knowledge with students. Students in both the undergraduate and graduate program will take courses that directly relate to victims. Students also have the opportunity to participate in research with faculty, become involved in the community through civic engagement projects in courses and participate in events through the student organization housed in the department, the Crime Victim Services Alliance (CVSA).

The website adds that this department works with the Crime Victim’s Institute (CVI) to research “victimization.”

In other words, this isn’t a college degree; it’s a glorified course in woke, leftist social justice activism. It’s likely students will learn little that isn’t colored by leftist propaganda. What exactly will these graduates be fitted for, other than gluing themselves to tarmac or joining Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Congress?

The website says the Victim Studies Department works with “local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, rape crisis and domestic violence shelters.” The problem is that those most fitted to help abuse victims are not woke college students who spent four years in propaganda courses, just as Gender Studies graduates mostly aren’t doing great work to help women. It’s all jargon.

The university website does list potential careers for Victim Studies grads:

Victim Service Agency

Social Service Agency

Police Department/Law enforcement

Correctional Facility/Community Corrections

Child and Adult Protective Services

At-Risk Programs

Legal Advocacy

Nonprofit organizations

That’s exactly what we need in law enforcement or the legal field — more woke activists. No thanks.

The program offers both master’s and bachelor’s degrees. Just think how many years you could spend obsessing over “victimization”! Sam Houston is turning in his grave.

As University of Houston – Downtown, Prof. Adam Ellwanger wrote, “the school has brought an old joke about academia to life.” Critics have bashed academia for years by saying the Marxist ideology poisoning schools normalizes victimization. Ellwanger predicted that this Victim Studies idiocy will spread to other universities, too. Victim Studies is a “fake discipline” — which is exactly what makes it a perfect symbol of an America now divorced from reality.