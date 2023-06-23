Hypocrisy on Parade: Sanctuary City NYC Spent $50K on Flying Migrants Back to Texas, Florida

It turns out being a sanctuary city only works so long as it is not required to, well, act like a sanctuary city. A new report says that New York City Hall spent no less than $50,000 on plane tickets to ship illegal migrants back to other areas — particularly red states Texas and Florida.

Like fellow sanctuary city Chicago, New York City is struggling under the prodigious cost of helping many thousands of illegal aliens, including some sent from Texas and Florida. Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s administration reportedly bought the $50,000 worth of plane tickets to fly a mere 114 illegal aliens out again, according to the New York Post.

This comes after Adams whined about Texas and Florida sending migrants to New York, even though his city is a sanctuary city for illegal aliens. Leftists hate having to live up to their own propaganda.

From the New York Post:

The documents — obtained by Politico’s New York bureau — show that City Hall shelled out roughly $50,000 between April 2022 and April 2023 to resettle 114 of the recent arrivals outside of the five boroughs, including some who went back to South America and China. The Post previously revealed that City Hall was paying companies to provide “re-ticketing” services to migrants…Roughly a quarter of those resettled — 28 — opted for Florida; while another 14 picked Texas, according to Politico’s analysis. Several more opted to return back to South America, with four picking Colombia, two heading to Peru and one person opted for China, records show.

What a waste of taxpayer money.

City Hall is claiming the migrants never wanted to come to the Big Apple to begin with, and that’s probably true — like so many other leftist areas plagued by crime, high taxes, and other disastrous Democrat-created problems, NYC isn’t exactly attracting new residents. More than half of the illegals are currently living in the “scandal-scarred homeless shelter system or in emergency facilities set up by the city’s public hospitals corporation,” the Post noted. No wonder the migrants want out. The problem is that they shouldn’t be here in the first place — and the only volunteers to take the illegals were sanctuary cities. Until the migrants actually showed up, that is.

Related: NYC Parents Are Protesting the Use of School Gyms to House Illegal Aliens

“New York City has, as we have discussed very publicly for months, worked to connect individuals with friends, family, and networks whether in New York City or outside of it,” City Hall spokeswoman Kate Smart pontificated. “We are not coercing people to leave, we are not suggesting or recommending locations, and we are not presenting any kind of false choice.”

Except that by deciding to be a sanctuary city, New York publicly advertised itself as encouraging any and all migrants to come there — and, even more importantly, the city publicly identified itself as a place where migrants could be sent from states governed by individuals with a less irrational ideology.

Adams and his fellow Democrats created this catastrophe, and they’re using taxpayer money to “fix” it. In other words, exactly what Democrats do best.