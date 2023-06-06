Why? Terrorist-Supporting Iran Made UN Assembly VP

Terrorist-supporting Iran was just elected one of the vice presidents of the United Nations General Assembly, which tells you everything you need to know about the corrupt UN.

Iranian outlet PressTV boasted on June 2, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has been elected as one of the five vice-presidents of the United Nations General Assembly from the Asia-Pacific group for the upcoming 78th session of the principal organ of the world body.” Who knew violent tyranny was in style this year?

The U.S. State Department classifies Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Palestinians, whose government is partly controlled by members of terrorist group Hamas, receive constant verbal and financial support both from Iran and the UN.

When Iran’s morality police were accused of murdering a young woman last year, protests rocked Iran. More than 19,600 protesters had been reportedly arrested as of February 2023, and an unknown number of men and women—particularly women—were beaten, tortured, and/or raped. This is the country just chosen as VP by the UN.

Trinidad and Tobago‘s Dennis Francis was chosen 78th UN General Assembly president, PressTV noted. Iran’s candidate was “unanimously” chosen as the General Assembly’s rapporteur of the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Committee, Other countries that were chosen VPs include, per PressTV, “Congo, Gambia, Morocco, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia (Africa), Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan (Asia-Pacific), Estonia (Eastern Europe), Bolivia and Suriname (Latin America), as well as Iceland and the Netherlands (Western Europe and others).”

Not everyone was happy about Iran’s new VP status. Both U.S. and Israeli representatives to the UN protested, PressTV noted dismissively.

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) noted that Islamic Iran is so authoritarian it even executes its citizens for supposedly “blasphemous” posts online. JNS quoted the Israeli Foreign Ministry calling Iran’s election “a shameful decision” and adding, “In addition to murdering its own citizens, attacking innocents around the world and racing towards a nuclear weapon with the goal of wiping Israel off the map, Iran will now serve in a senior U.N. position.”

Iran, of course, openly advocates for the complete eradication of the nation of Israel. But, as noted above, the Iranian government is also violently oppressive towards its own people. “[This] decision, which defies all logic and reason, is an insult to the millions of Iranians protesting for their basic freedoms and to the justice, peace and global stability that the U.N. is supposed to stand for,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry insisted.

The UN makes a mockery of its supposed mission by choosing Iran as a vice president.