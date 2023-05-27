‘Illegal, Unethical,’ and ‘Unjust’: Ken Paxton Slams Texas Republicans Impeaching Him

”I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust.” Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton angrily critiqued his fellow Republicans’ efforts to impeach him Saturday and insisted he has his voters’ support.

The Republican-majority Texas House of Representatives moved to impeach the Paxton Saturday “on charges of bribery and abuse of public trust,” The Post Millennial reported. Paxton, who has often been a vocal conservative voice against damaging Democrat policies, is slamming his fellow Republicans for moving to impeach him, which has suspended him from his office. According to Paxton, it’s “political retribution” at a time when Republicans should be focusing on more pressing issues such as illegal migration and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just. pic.twitter.com/fEiAroA2DW — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 27, 2023

Paxton tweeted on May 27, “I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just.”

The embattled AG’s tweet included a full statement from him on the impeachment efforts. “The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just,” Paxton insisted. “It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning. My office made every effort to present evidence, testimony, and irrefutable facts that would have disproven the countless false statements and outright lies advanced by Speaker Dade Phelan and the Murr-Johnson panel he appointed.” According to Paxton, Phelan, et al. “disregarded the law, ignored the facts, and demonstrated contempt for Texas voters.”

Multiple prominent conservatives and anti-establishment voices, including Donald Trump Jr., supported Paxton and slammed the moderate Phelan’s attack on Paxton. Phelan has also been accused of “slow-rolling” conservative issues in the Texas House.

Paxton picked up on that in his statement. He accused Phelan and other Republicans of “political retribution against conservatives” instead of focusing on “critical legislation” to “strengthen our border, protect our elections, or stop the Chinese Communist Party from buying up Texas land.” Instead, “they chose to spend the final days of the legislative session smearing me.”

Then Paxton went one step further, accusing Phelan and his fellow “liberal Republicans” of being “in lockstep with the Biden Administration, the abortion industry, anti-gun zealots, and woke corporations to sabotage my work as Attorney General, including our ongoing litigation to stop illegal immigration, uphold the rule of law, and protect the constitutional rights of every Texan.” Paxton continued:

But the people of Texas know that I have always had their back, and in return, they have always had mine. What we witnessed today is not just about me. It is about the corrupt establishment’s eagerness to overpower the millions of Texas voters who already made their voices heard when they overwhelmingly re-elected me.

Paxton ended with an expression of confidence that the Texas Senate will provide a “quick resolution” in his favor.

Donald Trump once said, “In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” Paxton is taking the same line in defending himself against moderate Republicans’ persecution.