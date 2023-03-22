UN Secretary-General Melts Down, Claims Global Warming of Glaciers Will Cause Catastrophe

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres seems not to know that the Academy Awards already happened. He delivered a highly melodramatic and unrealistic speech Wednesday claiming that global warming will cause glaciers to melt, sea levels to rise, and disaster to strike both humanity and the climate. Sure, similar predictions that the Arctic ice would disappear and global warming was in imminent danger of triggering a worldwide apocalypse have been wrong for at least forty years, but why learn from the past?

The United Nations (UN) has apparently decided that 2025 will be the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation. Guterres delivered a fear-mongering March 22 speech to explain why 2025 has been so labeled:

Glaciers are also the world’s water towers. They represent the largest reservoir of fresh water on the planet — supporting our nutrition, health, economies and energy production. And nearly 2 billion people — one out of every four people on earth — live in areas where glaciers and seasonal snowmelt supply their water. But, these silent giants are facing a rude awakening. Human activity is driving our planet’s temperature to dangerous new heights. Global warming is a global warning that we are on the wrong track. And melting glaciers are the canary in the coalmine.

Very poetic, no doubt. Reminds me of how the Arctic was going to be ice-free by 2018. Oh, wait. That didn’t happen. And data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), reportedly confirmed by NASA satellite data, recently showed that the world has not experienced global warming for eight years—the globe is cooling, in fact.

Antarctica is losing an average of 150 billion tons of ice mass every year. The Greenland ice cap is melting even faster — losing 270 billion tons per year. To put that in perspective, that combined total ice melt in just one year is the equivalent of a wall of ice fully five metres high, covering my entire home country of Portugal.

Climate Depot and Climate Change Dispatch reported in September 2021, “Scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center announced Wednesday that the Arctic ice sheet extends 25 percent further than it did [the] summer [before].” As of Jan. 2022, Arctic ice was still stable. Has a huge crisis suddenly started since then? I’m going to go out on a limb—or an ice cap—and say probably not.

Unless we reverse this trend, the consequences will be catastrophic. Low-lying communities and entire countries could be erased forever. We would witness mass movements of entire populations — and fierce competition for water and land. And disasters would accelerate worldwide — including floods, droughts and landslides. Losing these giants would be a giant problem for our world.

Guterres had plenty of government projects to suggest as solutions to achieve “climate justice” (whatever that means) and to “adapt and build resilience against climate disaster.” Amazing how these globalists always suggest governments and international entities as the solution, with new power given them to “rescue” us. Call me crazy, but Guterres just seems to be using climate alarmism to push for more top-down, authoritarian control of our lives.