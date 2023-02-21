Russia Suspends Last Nuclear Treaty With United States

Russia has suspended (though not officially ended) its last remaining nuclear treaty with the United States, sparking fears that the U.S. and NATO are running straight into nuclear war with Russia and its supporter, China. And indeed, if there’s anyone who could stupidly land us in World War III and then not know what to do with the situation, it’s Dementia Joe Biden.

The Washington Examiner reported Tuesday that Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced he was suspending but not withdrawing from the new START treaty, which puts limits upon the nuclear arsenals of both sides. “The New START treaty is the only agreement left regulating the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals,” the Examiner said. The US State Department has accused Russia of not adhering to the START treaty already, and Putin announced Russia’s suspension the day after Joe Biden visited Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been going on for a year as of this week.

”I have to say today that Russia is suspending its participation in New START. I repeat, not withdrawing from the treaty, no, but merely suspending its participation,” Putin told the Russian parliament, according to the Examiner. He also attempted to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by listing off various grievances against both Ukraine and its Western supporters. As he often does, Putin tried to take the moral high ground by condemning such Western corruption as homosexual “marriage.” The Examiner said:

The [START] treaty, which was initially signed in 2010, caps the number of warheads that each country can deploy, 1,500, and the deployment of land and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, 700. Then-Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev signed the treaty in 2010, and the two sides agreed to extend it just days before its expiration in February 2021 for another five years. Inspections have halted over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Russia and China have warned the United States of potential nuclear war since the Ukraine conflict started, but they’ve tried to put the blame for any such future situation entirely on America and NATO. I guess we can only pray Putin doesn’t decide to withdraw from the treaty altogether.