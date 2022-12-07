Germany Bans Proper Farm Fertilizing to Serve Climate Insanity

In order to meet the standards of the European Union’s (UN) radical “green” agenda, Germany has reportedly banned its farmers in one state from properly fertilizing a large swath of their farmland. North Rhine-Westphalia‘s use of nitrate fertilizers is now greatly restricted due to EU crusading against nitrogen, and this is likely to lead to much lower crop yields. Farmers are understandably furious about the restrictions, which could well drive them out of business and hasten or exacerbate the looming food crisis. Apparently starving humans helps the planet?

Breitbart, reporting the story on December 1, noted that the Netherlands, which is one of the biggest food exporters in the world, has already suffered badly from the nitrogen restrictions and other EU goals. The government is now requiring 3000 farmers to volunteer to sell their farms or the same number will be forcibly dispossessed. They will be forcibly dispossessed in order to meet the EU’s arbitrary climate goals. Of course, climate change doom prophesiers have been wrong consistently and repeatedly for decades, but this time we should really trust them. Because nothing could go wrong there.

Farmers will now be required to use 20 percent less fertilizer in areas of land that have supposedly “problematic levels” of nitrogen, Breitbart reported. That includes an estimated third of usuable farmland in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. The EU seems to have been consulting the United Nations’ (UN) woke, climate-alarmist 2030 Agenda, which plans to make a world where, as the World Economic Forum described it, you’ll “own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.” No longer will your dieting be optional!

Related: The Climate: It’s Hot and It Can’t Be Stopped

The war in Ukraine has already put the world’s food supply in jeopardy, and with EU threats of fines other German states are likely to be forced to reduce fertilizer use just like North Rhine-Westphalia, Breitbart noted. “If a wheat field needs 200 kilos of fertilizer for optimal yield, farmers would now be forced to use 40 kilos less,” explained German farmer Erich Gussen. “That means a drop in yield and the quality of the wheat will suffer!” He added that, unsurprisingly, German farmers are expressing “great indignation” that they will be forced essentially to sabotage their businesses when fertilizer and fuel prices are already hurting bottom lines.

Political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s remarks to Breitbart on the Dutch farmers’ situation applies just as accurately to Germany: