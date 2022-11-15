FINALLY: Greg Abbott Invokes Invasion Clause for Border Crisis

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), who just won re-election, has declared an invasion and invoked special constitutional powers to deal with Joe Biden’s unprecedented southern border crisis.

Abbott tweeted the news:

I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe: pic.twitter.com/2Jt5HEMgp5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

The tweet included a list of powers Abbott has in a time of invasion, including the deployment of the National Guard, gun boats, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to “arrest & return” illegal migrants to the border. Abbott can also build “a border wall in multiple counties,” designate Mexican drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations,” and even enter into “agreements with foreign powers to enhance border security.”

Last month, Border Patrol data for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 showed a 600% spike in illegal “‘special interest migrants’ flagged as potential national security risks,” or 25,627 individuals. And apprehensions at the Southern border reached a record-shattering 2.4 million in FY2022, up from 1.7 million in 2021.

Abbott’s announcement couldn’t come at a more appropriate time.