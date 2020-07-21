Another 'Mostly Peaceful' Protest: 49 Chicago Police Officers Injured

Chicago has devolved into something that resembles the opening scene of the Sylvester Stallone movie Demolition Man where Los Angeles is crime-ridden and on fire.

The lack of care for the law, or law enforcement, is at an all-time high in the real world and on Friday night 49 Chicago police officers where injured in a scrap with protesters, The Daily Mail reported.

The Chicago Police Department released the video of the incident this week as the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, continues to insist that she does not want help from the feds and President Donald Trump.

When the protest got to the statue of Christopher Columbus, which the officers were protecting, the crowd began hurling objects at the police.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said that the mob of protesters “deliberately sought to injure officers.”

“This is what our officers faced on Friday night at Grant Park. Criminal agitators pelted fireworks, frozen water bottles and other projectiles at our officers, injuring 49 of them,” he said on Twitter. “This is unacceptable and we cannot stand for this.”

“We do not want to engage in violent clashes with protesters, but when the law is being broken, our oath demands that we act to uphold the law,” he said.

“The rule of law has always been, and remains today the essence of policing and the foundation of our democracy,” he said.

“We deeply respect an individual’s right to peacefully protest and we will do everything we can to protect that right.

“But, we will not stand by, and in fact we are obligated to act, while City or private property is being damaged or while violent acts are being committed,” he said.

The protesters were all clad in black, the antifa uniform, and were apparently peaceful until they got to the statue.

“Chicago Police officers had fireworks, frozen water bottles and other projectiles thrown at them in what started as a peaceful protest,” the police department said.

“49 CPD officers were injured, and 18 were sent to area hospitals for their injuries during this violent mob action,” it said.

The group was under a canopy of umbrellas it brought to protect itself as it started firing fireworks and other objects, like rocks and bottles, at the police.

But on Tuesday Mayor Lightfoot said she would take President Trump to court if he sent the feds into Chicago.

“Unfortunately there’s been a lot of saber-rattling about that coming from the president and members of his team,” she said.

“What I understand at this point, and I caveat that, is that the Trump administration is not going to actually deploy unnamed agents in the streets of Chicago.”

The mayor is letting politics get in the way of the safety of her citizens. Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.