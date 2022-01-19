News & Politics

Biden Calls from a List of Reporters at Press Conference, Is He Trying to Avoid Tough Questions?

By Cameron Arcand Jan 19, 2022 5:15 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden appeared to take the easy way out while speaking with reporters at his press conference on Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, the president read from a list of journalists to call on as opposed to calling on people from the crowd.

So far, Biden has called on reporters from the Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal, ABC News, the New York Times, and others.

Neither Fox News nor Newsmax has yet to be called on, but nobody should hold their breath.

While this certainly keeps the press conference running in an orderly fashion, it does not exactly scream “government accountability.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the former press secretary for former President Donald Trump, slammed the quality of the press conference.

“Where are the follow-ups from reporters?” she tweeted. “Why was there no pushback to Biden saying “it’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion” re Russia going into Ukraine? Where is the pushback on Biden claiming he ‘outperformed’ expectations? The list goes on All pleasantries, no pushback!”

Although there has been some back-and-forth from the president and reporters, the conference has felt unproductive overall.

There has been a large focus on Russia, given the fact that they are mulling an invasion of Ukraine, but there has not been a heavy focus on domestic policy.

Still, this was supposed to be a communications strategy reset for the president, yet it feels like he is touting the same talking points and not saying anything fresh to make the public feel more informed or optimistic about the nation’s future. And unfortunately, the media has mostly played along.

UPDATE: Former President Trump issued a statement in response to the press conference.

“How come Biden picks a reporter off a list, in all cases softball questions, and then reads the answer?” the statement asks. “I would never have been allowed to get away with that, nor would I have to!”

Cameron Arcand

Cameron Arcand is a PJ Media contributor based in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised in Southern California, where he discovered his passion for communication in grade school. Cameron started the political blog YoungNotStupid.com in 2017 as a school project. He has interviewed many notable people including media personality Dave Rubin, President Reagan's former personal assistant Peggy Grande, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. His other bylines include The Western Journal, The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner. In addition, Cameron has appeared on numerous television and radio networks, such as Fox 5 Washington D.C. and One America News.

Tags: JOE BIDEN MEDIA
TRENDING
Editor's Choice