Arizona College Students Mull a Second Hunger Strike to Push "Voting Rights" Bill

College students in Arizona are reportedly considering going on a second hunger strike in a desperate push to make Congress pass the leftist “Freedom to Vote Act.”

A student at Arizona State (which I also attend) told Fox News in an interview that her organization, Un-PAC, is considering the extreme form of protest if the bill does not get passed by Jan. 17.

“We’re prepared to hold out indefinitely now that the holidays are over,” junior Leila Winbury told the outlet.

“I have seen the consequences of a broken democracy my entire life, so we’re willing to suffer the consequences of hunger striking rather than the consequences of the bill not passing.”

She said the last strike took a physical toll on the students, but they view democracy to be in such grave condition that they’re willing to do it again.

“Do your jobs, listen to your constituents,” Winbury said, regarding lawmakers. “We should not have to put our bodies on the line for you to listen to us.”

Related: Biden’s ‘Voting Rights’ Political Theater in Georgia

While one can almost respect their moxie, it’s disappointing that these students have clearly been misled on how the United States functions.

For starters, the U.S. is a democratic republic, not a plain democracy. The founders designed the government this way in order to prevent the tyranny of the majority and ensure diversity of political thought.

Secondly, election laws are meant to be dealt with on the state level, as stated in Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 of the Constitution:

“The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

The last hunger strike, in December, lasted for 15 days and took place in both Phoenix and Washington. Strikers were able to meet with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and virtually with Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), KJZZ reported.

Although the goal of Un-PAC is to have students nationwide participate in the movement, the passion in Arizona arguably stems from disdain toward Sinema.

Sinema supports progressive election reforms, but she is against scrapping the filibuster so Democrats can ram through the legislation with under 60 votes, according to Politico.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) also supports keeping the filibuster, which has made both of the senators into obstacles for the Biden-backed policy.

It goes without saying that Republicans are opposed to the bill, given the recent efforts at the state and federal level to pass election integrity bills, which many times strengthen voter identification laws.

As for these students, it’s important to note that hunger striking is rarely an effective form of protest, especially when the situation is incredibly complicated.

Any suggestion that democracy is in danger is pure political hyperbole and is fueling a dangerous cycle of institutional distrust. The doomsday outlook on the voting process has been weaponized to prey on the fears of the left by their leaders; it’s nothing but a tool. If the legislation fails, make no mistake that, after Democrats do the standard outrage cycle, they will move to the next item on their agenda.

And when it comes to the student activists? They’ll be left behind by the same politicians who claim to be their allies.