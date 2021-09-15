Taliban Reportedly Brawl Over Who Did What in the War Against the U.S.

That’s an easy argument to settle, at least from the other side of the world. None of the Taliban’s leaders, factions, or brawlers did “the most to secure victory over the U.S.” Credit/blame for that should go to Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and most of all, to Joe Biden. Without their vital contributions to the Taliban’s war effort, the Taliban would not be in power today. Everyone knows this.

So why the brouhaha? They all just seem so nice…

The dispute came to light after a Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, disappeared from view for several days. One Taliban source told BBC Pashto that Mr Baradar and Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani – the minister for refugees and a prominent figure within the militant Haqqani network – had exchanged strong words, as their followers brawled with each other nearby.

Apparently, Baradar disappeared and still hasn’t been seen. Voice recordings supposedly of him have surfaced, but this is the Taliban we’re talking about. They don’t do FOIA. They covered up the death of their previous supreme monster, Mullah Omar, for two full years after his death. Baradar could’ve shuffled off this mortal coil last week and the Taliban will still be playing his greatest hits long after the 2022 mid-terms.

This message purportedly from Mr. Baradar is…cryptic.

“Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine,” he said (in the audio-only recording).

He could be, as the BBC story reports Taliban sources say, merely getting some rest. Perhaps he’s sipping a Corona and surfing the Strait of Hormuz.

The row also reportedly stemmed from divisions over who in the Taliban should take credit for their victory in Afghanistan. Mr Baradar reportedly believes that the emphasis should be placed on diplomacy carried out by people like him, while members of the Haqqani group – which is run by one of the most senior Taliban figures – and their backers say it was achieved through fighting.