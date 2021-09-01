Report: Biden Stranded Dozens of Journalists in Afghanistan

Now, the leaders of these organizations say the State Department promised to get their vulnerable people out of the country before the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline, only to later renege on that promise amid the chaos and confusion at the Kabul airport. They describe a harrowing ordeal for these Afghans, who were repeatedly turned away by our own troops at the airport gates and whose personal information was handed over to the same Taliban fighters they are fleeing from.

Read the whole piece.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki claims the U.S. now has “enormous leverage” over the Taliban after gifting it a country and a victory it never earned on the battlefield. When pressed, Psaki said that leverage is in the form of the “global marketplace.” The Taliban is an extremist movement that has never prioritized trade above its ideology. That leverage probably sounds plausible in lounges at the State Department but it means nothing in the real world.

Related: Dan Crenshaw, Lara Logan Bring the Most Disturbing Reports Out of the Kabul Airport Yet

The Taliban can and will trade with its “great neighbor” China, the world’s second-largest economy. It doesn’t need us. It has our bases and billions of dollars in U.S. weapons.

What it has are hostages Joe Biden left behind, such as the journalists Rogin says were promised a way out and then stranded. It can hunt them down thanks to all the biometric gear and data the Biden administration left behind in its hasty retreat.

The RFE/RL journalists and their families made several independent trips to the airport, often spending long days and nights waiting just outside the gates, but never managed to get inside, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly told me during an interview. And now, they are stranded.