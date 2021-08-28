Biden's Pentagon Won't Tell Anyone Who Was Killed In That Drone Strike They Say Happened

Here’s the latest word from the most transparent administration ever:

Pentagon will not release names of the 2 ‘high-profile’ ISIS planners killed in single U.S. drone strike: Kirby — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 28, 2021

Simple question: Why?

At this point, the Pentagon is best known for publicly downplaying the threat the Taliban posed for taking over all of Afghanistan, and for greenlighting closing its largest operational base in Central Asia. It’s still purging competent minds but retaining and encouraging its woke drones. Gen. Mark Milley, the 21st-century version of Gen. Custer, still has a job.

Biden has lied, or remains unaware, about the fact that our allies are livid at him and questioning whether working with the United States is in their interests anymore. The Biden government hasn’t been straight about anything, from the number of stranded Americans to who is on the planes getting out to the inflation it has unleashed on the country. This regime still thinks white supremacy is a greater threat than the monsters they’ve unleashed and armed in Afghanistan.

One hesitates to go down the “question the timing” route, but the fact is the Pentagon needed a good news story after weeks of humiliating disaster and a terrorist attack that has now claimed 14 American lives. The Pentagon has also bought into the “over-the-horizon” approach to terrorism.

Suddenly, BOOM, it had a positive story that just happens to fit the over-the-horizon narrative. Supposedly.

It’s told us nothing specific about the strike that it says it carried out — not the targets, not so much as a sketch of the intelligence that led up to the strike, not the time or location other than an entire province in Afghanistan — Nangarhar. That’s in eastern Afghanistan, so near Pakistan, so we can do some very rough math from that. But it’s still a fairly big place.

We’ve seen no video or image. And it’s refusing to name the individuals it claims have been turned into pink mist.

Again, why?

There might be a valid reason or two. This arrogant administration isn’t bothering to offer one, if there is one. The two most plausible reasons are that the targets weren’t really high-level, or there was no strike. Or maybe they don’t really even know who they killed.