[WATCH] Gen. Mark Milley's Bagram Blunder Should End His Military Cosplay Act

The Biden administration’s decision to abandon Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan has turned out one of its many key unforced errors.

Who made the decision and why? What led up to it and what are the consequences now?

We’ve lost 13 Americans in uniform who should be alive today. America is humiliated. Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is at the heart of this debacle — by his own admissions.

That’s all in this week’s C’Mon Now!

