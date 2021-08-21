Trapped in Kabul, American Mom Describes Horrors and Begs Biden for Help

With Joe Biden back in hiding, Kamala Harris flying away to the Far East, and the State Department announcing it has been cyber-attacked while the U.S military remains forbidden from mounting rescue operations to Americans stranded and surrounded in Afghanistan, an American mom is appealing to the White House for help through a Republican congresswoman’s office.

The State Department is offering little help other than warning Americans not to try going to the Kabul airport. A threat from ISIS, which had been defeated under the Trump administration, was behind the threat that triggered that warning. ISIS and al Qaeda are both evidently reaping the rewards of Biden’s abandonment of Afghanistan.

Fox News reports that the mom, whose identity is being held to protect her and her family, is begging Biden to do something to get her and many others out of Afghanistan. She is losing hope that he will.

“I really have given up hope, given up on the hope of going to the airport,” the woman, whose identity is being withheld due to concerns for her safety, told Fox News. “It’s just not possible to make it through all those people.” She said there are as many as 20 Taliban checkpoints between her and the airport – and she’s one of an uncertain number of American citizens trapped behind enemy lines. She was whipped by Taliban fighters on one attempt to get through, she said. A man standing near her was shot in the head on another try, leaving his wife and baby in tears. Since then, she’s been in hiding.

Her report on the ground in Kabul contradicts pretty much everything Joe Biden said about the situation on Friday. He said the Taliban were letting Americans through its checkpoints if they showed U.S. passports. That’s not what the desperate mom in Kabul says.

She said the situation was dire – even hopeless. She would rather commit suicide than allow the Taliban to capture her. And despite Taliban assurances to the U.S. that Americans would be allowed to pass through the checkpoints surrounding the airport, she said she fears showing her U.S. passport to militants who could be members of other terror groups, including ISIS and al Qaeda.

She fears the Taliban or another terrorist group imposing an internet blackout and then ramping up the violence.

At that point, the woman’s brother said the Taliban would “massacre of a lot of people.” “It’s a devastating situation and deadly,” the trapped woman told Fox News. “I’m terrified.”

The State Department claims it is “exploring options” to rescue Americans who are trapped well behind enemy lines in Afghanistan after Biden withdrew U.S. troops and allowed it to fall. Biden himself either is unaware of the extremely dangerous situation he has created or is repeatedly lying to the American people and the world about it.