WATCH: Oakland Police Chief RIPS City Council for Defunding Police Budget

Last Thursday the Oakland City Council voted to cut the Oakland Police Department’s share of the city’s budget. The council did this with crime skyrocketing across the city.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong gave an impassioned speech about the vote on Monday, saying the city is in “crisis” as a result of the council’s decision.

WATCH THIS: Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong speaks after the city council voted cut millions away from his department's budget amid crime surge. pic.twitter.com/2y4R78CU5Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2021

“We see clearly that crime is out of control in the city of Oakland, and our response was for less police resources … when City Council members — the majority of them have voted to defund this Police Department. That additional $17 million will have an impact,” Armstrong said.

One council member said the city might experience “speed bumps” as residents and police adjust to new levels of funding and staffing. Chief Armstrong took direct aim at that statement after noting that Oakland had suffered four homicides in three days, bringing the city’s total for 2021 to 65 homicides. Armstrong said this is a 90% increase in homicides over 2020. Violent crime is up across the board in Oakland, according to the chief.

“We see clearly that crime is out of control in the city of Oakland,” he said. “I want to address a comment made by one of our city leaders during these budget meetings. It was referred to as a ‘bump in the road,’ a ‘speed bump’ that we would go through, a period where there would be speed bumps…Well for me, those speed bumps are 65 lives so far this year. Victims who have suffered at the hands of violence. Whether it’s shootings, robberies, carjackings, sexual assault, all of these crimes are not speed bumps. These are people.”

They’re people the left’s hard-core activists on numerous city councils clearly do not care about. They’re not even human to the defund activists, they’re just speed bumps.

Or eggs that are broken to make omelettes, if you prefer.

The activists and their puppets even have San Francisco residents pining for new police — 76% of them want more policing as crime engulfs that city. Is there any sign that any of these city council members care?

Let’s look at Austin, Texas, poster child for defunding the police and suffering an immediate spike in homicides and other violent crimes. The cuts swept across numerous APD departments.

Here you’ll find Mayor Steve Adler gaslighting with a meme on Twitter, and the censorious social media platform taking no action against his clearly harmful lies.

Good thing Austin hasn't "defunded" the police, so none of this will happen. https://t.co/5ZfAi1RE5u pic.twitter.com/8wcqHz1aZG — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) June 28, 2021

Adler led a massive defunding in August 2020 — about a third of the APD budget. Now he’s shamelessly lying to residents about it while officers leave in droves and the city falls apart.

These leftists are remorseless. They don’t care who or what has to die for them to get their agenda forced on the country. We’re all just speed bumps, things that slow them down, not lives, and certainly not their equals.

