Austin's Mayor Adler Defunded Police, and Crime Shot Up 200%. GMA Lets Him Pretend It's Not His Fault.

Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler is positively diabolical.

The mayor appeared on national TV Wednesday with a set-up that included the hard fact that crime has shot up 200% in Austin.

The anchors, as usual for the mainstream media, set Adler up to not answer for his decision to defund police. This allowed Adler to dodge direct blame for a crime issue he and fellow city council members, including the radical Greg Casar, caused and continue to abet.

Adler : “Has to be, has to be. And it doesn’t look like it’s tied to local policies or decisions because it’s happening across the country.

T.J. Holmes : And as Amy just mentioned a moment ago, crime being up 200% in your city. We are talking about also 10 mass shootings we’ve seen in the country just since Friday, 200 in 2021. I guess we could expect some uptick once people started coming back out and we started opening back up – but is something else at play, in your opinion?

Let’s stop the tape. Crime is spiking hard in Democrat-run cities across the country, many of which defunded their police and then proceeded to demoralize them. Austin is not only not an exception to this, it led the way with one of the nation’s largest defuding efforts. Adler led the city council to gut the police budget by about $150 million, a third of its budget. The cuts included key community policing and intelligence units.

What on earth did he expect would happen when he led defunding of the city’s police? Why hasn’t anyone in the mainstream media asked him how he expected defunding to play out, versus what’s actually happened?

Why don’t the anchors ask him about a) defunding, and b) the consequences of defunding?

Their failure to ask obvious questions is among the reasons Americans’ trust in the media is the lowest in the world (excluding China, where answering honestly will get you sent to labor camp with the Uighurs, and Russia, where answering honestly will get you poisoned).

Robach: Yeah, there is something happening for sure. That’s undeniable. I know you met with mayors across this country and you, along with mayors from Dayton, Chicago, Houston, Savannah, demanded President Biden take action to do something about this massive uptick in gun violence. He is expected to make an announcement later today [June 23]. What are you hoping to see and hear from President Biden? Adler: “Well, I’m excited to see the attention and the increased focus on this issue because it is real. Cities, communities across the country need additional resources, with local law enforcement to be able to find these illegal weapons. We need more help with red flag laws across the country to prevent people that shouldn’t have weapons [from] getting them. There’s low-hanging fruit here, and reasonable gun regulation has wide support across the country and we need to take advantage of those things. Additional funding for community violence intervention efforts, additional money in helping kids find jobs. There’s a lot that the president could do that would be really helpful.”