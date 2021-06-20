Twitter Allows Harmful Disinformation to Trend Following Pride Parade Accident in Florida

During a Pride parade near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Saturday evening, a pickup truck plowed into parade participants, killing one person and seriously injuring another. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was in a nearby car.

The mayor pounced and called it “terrorism” without having any facts.

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” (Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean ) Trantalis told reporters. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident.”

Leftwing tweeters quickly tied the incident to the law DeSantis signed which allows individuals endangered by riots that take over public streets to drive on if they are endangered. This law is clearly intended to protect innocent people from violent antifa rioters who have a habit of taking over streets illegally, surrounding drivers, bashing their cars and in some cases assaulting or even shooting them. It has nothing to do with permitted parades such as the one that was taking place in Fort Lauderdale.

Police asked for patience in Fort Lauderdale. That’s about as easy to find in our social media-driven culture as unobtainium.

Today, at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade a truck struck two pedestrians in the 1700 block of NE 4th Ave. #FLPD & @WMPD411 send our deepest condolences to those injured and to those affected. We ask for patience as we work to conduct a thorough and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/zV7QUndsSu — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) June 20, 2021

Mayor Trantalis’s terrorism claim went straight to media, who at least asked if he knew what he was talking about.

The mayor outright called this a terrorist attack. You can’t tell us one way or another whether this is an accurate characterization of what happened? Surely by now this has to be clearer. — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) June 20, 2021

The facts are emerging on the incident in Florida. It was apparently not an act of terrorism as Mayor Trantalis irresponsibly declared. It was apparently an accident and definitely had nothing at all to do with DeSantis. The law DeSantis signed would not permit a wanton attack on a permitted event or demonstration. It protects innocent people from having their lives destroyed by the left’s violent antifa brownshirts.

The driver of the truck was a parade participant. His foot apparently got stuck and he accidentally accelerated.

The driver and the victims were a part of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus family, according to a statement reported by news outlets from the group’s president, Justin Knight. “To my knowledge it was an accident. This was not an attack on the LGBTQ community,” Knight said in the statement. “We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.”

How responsible. Knight would make a better mayor than the opportunist Trantalis — who owes the country an apology and Fort Lauderdale his resignation.

DeSantis had nothing to do with any of this. Nevertheless, as of this writing, Twitter is allowing the hashtag #DeathSantis to trend. Twitter is allowing anyone and everyone who wants to blame DeSantis and turn the accident into yet another point of division in a nation that may be hopelessly divided now to flog it and push disinformation. Twitter isn’t labeling any of the dishonest tweets as disinformation. It’s not doing anything at all to even slow the spread of viral lies despite the fact that everyone knows it could.

Twitter doesn’t care. Jack Dorsey’s company is knowingly allowing thousands of tweets pushing disinformation about the accident. He doesn’t care about the harm he is actively doing, going by his own disinformation and misinformation standards.

Meanwhile, Dorsey’s platform suspended Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy for no reason, only dropping the suspension when the outcry against it grew loud enough.

There was a reason for Portnoy’s suspension: He’s a popular conservative. That’s it. That’s all Twitter needs most of the time.

Update:

UPDATE: Driver and victims of Pride parade crash were all part of Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus. Chorus president doesn't believe it was an attack. https://t.co/wB6LPBJ0ND — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 20, 2021