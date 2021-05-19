Senate Goes Maskless, Pelosi's House Keeps the Facehuggers On

What gives, Nancy?

Newsmax reports that the United States Senate has chosen to follow the very latest from the CDC and has dropped its mask mandate.

“I think it’s just kind of the CDC guidance,” said Sen. John Thune , R-S.D., told The Hill Monday. According to the report, most members in the upper chamber, including leadership on both sides of the aisle, shed their masks as they returned for a procedural vote. The CDC announced last week that anyone who has been “completely” vaccinated from COVID-19 can now stop wearing masks and socially distancing from other fully vaccinated people indoors.

Meanwhile, the House is rejecting the CDC and keeping the masks.

Last Thursday, Pelosi said her chamber would keep its mandate despite the new CDC guidelines, Business Insider reported. When a reporter asked the speaker about the new guidance and ending the mandate, Pelosi said definitively “no.” A speaker for Pelosi’s office later confirmed to Bloomberg that the mandate would remain because it is not known how many representatives in the house are fully vaccinated.

So here’s the quandary.

If you’re vaccinated, you have little if anything to fear. Your likelihood of contracting the ‘rona is vanishingly small. It was always small, now it’s much smaller. Isn’t being able to drop the mask and be normal among the main purposes of getting vaccinated? Wouldn’t dropping the mask communicate confidence in the vaccines?

So what’s Pelosi doing here? Is she saying the CDC’s recent announcement may be political? A sort of wag the dog strategy to distract the nation from Biden’s terrible, no good, awful presidency to date?

Or is she a vaccine skeptic who thinks they don’t really work?

Or is her continued mask mandate just more COVID theater?