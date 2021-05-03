Kansas Legislature Overrides Governor's Veto, Bans the Election Zuck Bucks. Plus: A Win for 2A Rights.

In the span of a month we’ve come full circle on election reforms — actual reforms, not the Democrats’ monstrosity that’s merely advertised as such. That unconstitutional power grab is going nowhere.

Kansas’ legislature has just overridden its governor’s veto and put into law a set of election reforms similar to those that just weeks ago Joe Biden declared were “Jim Crow on steroids.”

Biden would know these laws are nothing like Jim Crow, if he still had all his mental faculties, because he was around for Jim Crow. Biden happily cavorted with segregationist Democrats when it suited him. And Jim Crow was a Democrat policy.

Biden called slammed Georgia a month ago, and Coke, MLB, American, and Delta Airlines duly lined up with Biden and his shrill supporters — many of whom, like Stacey Abrams, can’t actually win elections. Their power is mostly on social media and as any real PR pro will tell you, much of what you see on social media isn’t real. MLB moved the All-Star Game from majority black Atlanta to very white Denver in the name of social justice, or something. Following Biden is a fool’s game and has been for going on 50 years. He’s the guy who would have left Osama bin Laden alive 10 years ago if it had been up to him.

That boycott effort has crashed hard. Republicans didn’t bow to woke corporate America. We called them out for being moral cowards swayed by partisan tripe. Coke, baseball, the airlines, they’ve all taken a public relations hit. Which is ironic, since corporate wokeness is coming from their public relations and human resources departments.

A smart CEO at any of these companies would remember who advised the woke path, and take those people off the path to the corner office and put them on a path to the parking lot. They give poor advice that does not work in the real world.

A month after all that, the Kansas legislature adopts some sensible election reforms. Media will spin it six ways from Sunday and Joe Biden, who isn’t very bright, will also trash it, but here’s what the new law does:

The Legislation⬇️

-Bans Ballot Harvesting

-Prohibits Electioneering

-Bans Private Funds from being used to administer elections (Ex. Zuckerberg)

-Prohibits SOS or Governor from making emergency changes to election laws — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) May 3, 2021

2020 proved that all of that needs to be done in every state that monkeyed around with election processes and/or accepted Zuck Bucks. Ban that nonsense hard.

Bonus: Kansas also pumped up Second Amendment rights.

The Legislature overrode Kelly’s veto of a bill that would create a special concealed carry permit for 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds, and that’s a major victory for gun-rights advocates. The state already allows people 21 and older to carry concealed guns without a permit and adults can carry them openly, but Kelly’s election had advocates of tougher gun laws hoping for a roll back of Kansas’ generally loose policies. The votes were 84-39 in the House and 31-8 in the Senate. The measure also expands Kansas’ recognition of other states’ concealed carry permits.

That’s what I call a win.

Keep going woke, Democrats. You’re not strong in Kansas anymore and you’re on the road to losing deep blue places like Austin.

Did I mention that the media would spin? Get a load of this from the AP in reaction to another vote in the legislature.

Republicans also overrode Kelly’s veto of a bill expanding the number of specialty license plates available to drivers willing to pay an extra fee. The votes were 86-37 in the House and 28-12 in the Senate. The governor and other Democrats objected to a provision allowing a special plate featuring a coiled snake and a “Don’t Tread on Me” slogan. They’re featured on what’s known as the Gadsen flag, after its Revolutionary War-era creator, who owned a wharf where an estimated 100,000 African slaves arrived. Critics also see the flag as a symbol of white supremacist and alt-right groups.

The guy owned a wharf. Wokes have a problem with that. Media carries their water, as usual, without offering any counter sanity. Because the media is fresh out of sanity.