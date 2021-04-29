BREAKING: In Chilling Video, Antifa Doxes, Threatens to KILL Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Late last week Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler took to video to plea for the community’s help to “unmask” antifa. The violence-prone anarchist-fascist group has terrorized Portland with months of violent and destructive insurrectionist riots despite Joe Biden merely calling antifa an “idea.”

Breaking point: Following more than 11 months of riots & violence by BLM-Antifa, Portland mayor @tedwheeler is asking the public to help unmask the rioters. Last year, he infamously stood with the rioters in downtown & was teargassed. #antifa pic.twitter.com/SvM82p8Uoa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 28, 2021

Someone purporting to represent antifa has responded to Wheeler with a new video. In this video, the masked individual pushes anti-American themes and publishes Wheeler’s home address. The individual finishes the disturbing presentation with a veiled threat to kill Mayor Wheeler.

“Ted, we are asking for the last time that you resign,” the video’s narrator says. “If you ignore this message outright, the destruction to your precious way of life is going to escalate. Blood is already on your hands, Ted. The next time, it may just be your own.”

Those last words have Wheeler’s clearly legible address superimposed over them.

PT News first relayed the threatening video beyond antifa’s social media userbase.

Wheeler initially indicated common cause with the far left as the riots got underway in 2020. He was later driven from his home by them.

The Multnomah County district attorney, Mike Schmidt, has consistently declined to prosecute rioters once police apprehend them, leading to a catch-and-release system that does not punish them even when they are caught engaging in night after night of violence.

Portland’s city council defunded its police department. Since then, crime, including homicide, has skyrocketed in the once-peaceful city.

PJ Media has reached out to Mayor Wheeler’s office for comment, and will update this post should such comment be forthcoming.

PJ Media’s Jeff Reynolds contributed to this report.