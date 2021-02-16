WH Spox Jen Psaki Gives Laughable Answer to Simple Question About Small Businesses

The Biden White House released this video of spokesperson Jen Psaki answering softball questions from Twitter. It’s shot with professional lighting and multiple cameras, so some thought must have gone into the production, if not the answers.

Psaki picks the questions and therefore has all the time in the world to come up with answers.

So why didn’t she come up with a decent answer to this simple question: “What is President Biden doing for my small business?”

Her answer: “First and foremost, he nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration who actually worked there before.”

That helps…how?

The left teaches now that gender is nothing but a social construct. So why does it matter in this context and why is it the most important factor, above business experience or any other consideration?

The second part of Psaki’s answer again indicates no experience building an actual functioning small business. It indicates experience in government bureaucracy.

Psaki goes on to detail some other programs Biden wants to do.

A better answer would be that his administration is going to make sure states open up their economies, that energy prices stay as low as possible, that everything from tax policy to public safety would ensure Americans can have the confidence to take the risks involved in launching their businesses to pursue their dreams.

But Biden has no intention of doing any of that. He has no business experience either, and hasn’t surrounded himself with anyone who does.

Government hacky Psaki also has no experience with any of that. Her answer falls to the one thing she does know: Identity politics uber alles.