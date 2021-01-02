Pelosi's San Francisco House Vandalized, Severed Pig's Head Placed at the Scene

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized early on New Year’s Day, reports KPIX . The vandals left graffiti indicating unhappiness with Congress’ handling of the COVID stimulus bill.

The new year brought a disturbing discovery at the San Francisco home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where, early Friday morning, vandals spray-painted her house and left a severed pig’s head in front of her garage. The graffiti says “Cancel rent” and “We want everything” — possibly referencing coronavirus stimulus checks. There was also a severed pig’s head in a pool of red paint left in front of the garage door.

Pelosi was not in the home when San Francisco police received a call about the vandalism, at about 2 a.m. local time on New Year’s Day. She was in Washington. Pelosi stymied the bill for months ahead of the election, but more recently favored increasing the $600 payments in the stimulus bill to $2000.

MORE: "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything!" was written on Speaker Pelosi's garage in big black letters. The messages have since been covered up with trash bags (PHOTO: @FogCityMidge) https://t.co/kDhIPiFbNT pic.twitter.com/dysuvmMz9T — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 2, 2021

Police have no suspects at this time.