This Is CNN: Christiane Amanpour Interviews Actor Who Played Nixon (and Skeletor) to Trash Trump

Many years back, there was a commercial featuring an actor pitching some medical product or other. His opening pitch, his claim to credibility, was: “I’m not doctor but I play one on TV.” Then he tried to sell you cough syrup.

The ad was widely lampooned for years. Playing a doctor as an actor does not in fact make one a doctor who is capable of dispensing actual sound medical advice. If it did, we’d be hearing from Doogie Howser, M.D. on the COVID pandemic.

I’m not saying Doogie would do worse than the current lot. But still.

If we wanted military strategy, we would not turn to actual generals and veterans, we’d turn to Brad Pitt since he starred in Inglourious Basterds.

If we wanted field engineering expertise, we’d turn to the original MacGyver, actor Richard Dean Anderson.

If we wanted to understand how to fight off giant monsters, we’d turn to Matthew Broderick since he starred in that abominable Godzilla that didn’t actually look like Godzilla.

If we really wanted to know how to fight crime, we would naturally turn not to experienced police detectives and officers but to Christian Bale since he played Batman.

Space flight? Mark Hamill, of course.

You get the idea.

We wouldn’t actually do any of those things, because it’s ridiculous.

Christiane Amanpour once did actual journalism. She covered wars and serious things.

That was a long time ago. Now she’s interviewing actor Frank Langella, because he played President Richard Nixon in a movie about an interview of him, to somehow connect Trump to Nixon.

It’s as stupid as it sounds.

Frank Langella famously played Richard Nixon in “Frost/Nixon,” and he warns “we are in a great deal of trouble in this country. The waters are very dangerous at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/wdSYPUKJ1I — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) October 26, 2020

As long as we’re consulting actor Frank Langella as an expert, did you know he played Beefeater Vicar in Muppets Most Wanted? Christiane Amanpour should interview him about being a priest!

He played Skeletor in Masters of the Universe. Interview him about castles named after skulls that have supernatural powers!

He played the voice of the dragon in Red Dragon. Interview him about what it’s like to be an actual dragon!

Forget all that — Frank Langella played Chief Justice Warren Burger in Muhammed Ali’s Greatest Fight. Put that man on the Supreme Court!

Seriously…this is CNN?

