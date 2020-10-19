'New Yorker' Writer, CNN Commentator Suspended: Jeffrey Toobin Brings Up John Thomas During Professional Zoom Call

Liberal wag Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker.

What did he do? Let’s let Elaine and Jerry answer this one.

Twitter:

“What happened to Jeffrey Toobin on Zoom that caused New Yorker to suspend him?” The New Yorker: pic.twitter.com/00ShSziv7Y — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) October 19, 2020

Our best and brightest and cultural betters. A Harvard man, even, unleashing the blue-veined aristocrat during a business call.

Can’t we all just be professionals?

The New Yorker has suspended reporter Jeffrey Toobin. Sources tell VICE it’s because he exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Toobin did not trot out the go-to “I’ve been hacked!” defense. For obvious reasons.

Toobin admits straight up that he did it. He says he thought he’d muted the video on the Zoom.

As if that would make it all okay.

Pandemic or not, this is not okay.

The New York Post goes with a very descriptive headline for its report on Toobin’s tube-out, adding that CNN has given him some time to re-learn the lost art of wearing pants before he may appear on camera again. Which is only prudent on CNN’s part.

CNN added to Deadline that Toobin, a Harvard Law School grad, would be taking time off from the cable network, as well. “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.

Exit question: Doesn’t this incident prove the axiom that there is indeed a Seinfeld for every life occasion?