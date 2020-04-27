Laredo Police Run Sting, Nab Coronavirus Criminals on the Texas Border

Tips to a local law enforcement app help police round up two hardcore criminals!

Just kidding. Laredo, TX police used tips civilians submitted to their mobile app to nab a couple of ladies who were operating nail salons despite the coronavirus lockdown across Webb County.

A tip from the Laredo Police Department mobile app leads to two arrests of people violating the city’s Stay Home Work Safe orders. The two investigations originated from tips on Wednesday, April 15th.

Both of the alleged violators allegedly solicited customers online via social media. Two undercover officers working on the COVID-19 Taskforce Enforcement made contact with each solicitor to set up an appointment for a cosmetic/ beauty service that is prohibited under the emergency ordinance.

This is how legitimate authority turns neighbor against neighbor and undermines itself.

When the Texas legislature passed and Gov. Abbott signed a law banning sanctuary cities, Laredo sued the state to block that law. The city leadership clearly favored illegal immigrants over citizens in the border town.

Now they’re going after Texans who want to work to feed themselves and their families. Selective enforcement breeds contempt for the law and its officers. Double that when law enforcement seems to curve in favor of those who break the law just to be in the country.

One could make a case that Webb County doesn’t even need to be locked down at this point. The county, with an area of over 3,375 square miles (roughly three times the size of Rhode Island) and a population of about 276,000, has just 345 COVID-19 cases. Yet under County Judge Tano Tijerina, a Democrat, Webb County has one of the strictest lockdowns in the region.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.