WATCH: Rachel Maddow Warns Trump Will ‘Execute’ Corporate Media News Actors If He Wins

Just when one starts to think that Rachel “Mad Cow” Maddow couldn’t possibly get more hysterical in her rhetoric or that maybe she’s apt to mellow out in her old age — the war horse has been at it for a long time now — her Trump Derangement Syndrome flares up, and she’s off to the races.

Advertisement

(Is she truly deranged, though, or is she merely a cynical news actress pandering to her base with the TDS red meat that feeds it? This is the age-old question as it pertains to hacks of all stripes, like Sean Hannity on the “other team.” In Maddow’s case, I’ll go with the latter, although they’re not mutually exclusive. Lots of cult leaders wind up drinking their own Kool-Aid, as it were.)

Via Washington Times:

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Wednesday that if former President Donald Trump is elected again, he would put the news station on trial and “execute us.” “He wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so that he can execute us,” Ms. Maddow said Wednesday on “The View.” She was responding to co-host Sara Haines saying that Mr. Trump “wants to cancel the news, so they’re done.”

Rachel Maddow tells ‘The View’ Trump wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so he can ‘execute us’ Because "The View" just isn't crazy enough, the ladies welcomed MSNBC conspiracy queen Rachel Maddow to the table and she didn't disappoint with a paranoid theory about former… pic.twitter.com/Kx7QXQvuSa — BPR (@BIZPACReview) October 19, 2023

She was apparently referencing a Truth Social rant by Trump last month, seemingly fueled by indignation over his political persecution and perhaps some covfefe, which I covered previously at PJ Media (emphasis added):

Advertisement

They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its “Country Threatening Treason.” Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party. I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events. Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!

Related: Trump Accuses MSNBC Owner Comcast of ‘Treason,’ Calls for It to Be Investigated

Corporate news actors are apparently obsessed with mobs of enraged Americans trying to execute them, perhaps because they can feel, even through their well-insulated bubbles, the contempt that others have for them.

Advertisement

Here is a strikingly similar warning that MSNBC’s Chris Matthews issued in 2020, insinuating that Bernie Sanders would have him and his comrades lined up and executed in Central Park if he won the Democratic nomination.