WATCH: White House Propagandist Confronted About Biden's 9/11 Lies

John Kirby, Retired Admiral and current Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council — Wow, what a fancy title! He’s a real boy! — is substantially more competent as a White House propagandist than his barely literate diversity hire colleague Karine Jean-Pierre but equally repugnant in his shameless lying.

Anyway, being the most skillful White House liar is like being the tallest kid in kindergarten.

Anyway, Kirby was confronted on the lies that his nominal boss, Joe Biden, told vis-à-vis the whopper on 9/11 about being in New York in the immediate aftermath of the largest terror attack on the United States in history. Robert Spencer covered it for PJ Media a couple of days ago.

“To renew our sacred vow: never forget. Never forget. We never forget. Each of us. Each of those precious lives stolen too soon, when evil attacked. Ground Zero in New York. I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell, it looked so devastating,” the Brandon entity said with the most artificial, transparently insincere guise of sincerity, yelling into the microphone as he is wont to do, apparently under the impression that it makes his lies and put-on empathy more believable.

And maybe it does to lobotomize MSNBC viewers: “Oh, look! He’s yelling into the PA system again! That must mean he really means it!”

You’ll be shocked and scandalized to learn, dear reader, that Brandon He wasn’t anywhere near New York on Sept. 12, 2001, the day after 9/11, as he explicitly claimed there. He was right at home in Washington, D.C.

The corporate state media barely mentioned what would have been a weeks-long scandal for Trump had he told a similar lie about such a catastrophic event.

Fortunately, one enterprising reporter at the White House press briefing, whose press pass will assuredly soon be revoked, took the occasion on Wednesday to press John Kirby on the lie:

In the past couple weeks, the president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11 attacks. He falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh Bridge collapse, claims his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth. What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen? Or is he just… making stuff up?

Kirby, of course, pivots like a trained media actor to conventional talking points about “being honored” to spend time with members of the military on 9/11, etc., and whatever without ever being made to address the substance of the question — as occurs for nearly the full-length of every one of these theater productions.

If we want to make things interesting, we should put them all under oath under penalty of perjury for lying or obfuscating, subject to rigorous oversight by the judiciary branch and law enforcement. Then we’d dig some real dirt up. Unfortunately, that would never happen in the current political context for myriad reasons.