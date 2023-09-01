Could This Single FREE Lifestyle Habit Be the Ace Anti-Aging Charm?

Having soon discovered to be great, I must appear so, and therefore studiously avoided mixing in society, and wrapped myself in mystery, devoting my time to fasting and prayer.

— Nat Turner

As I write this, I am at the 60-hour mark or so of a 72-hour water fast (plus some black coffee and green tea). I can’t say it’s been overly enjoyable going to sleep hungry, but nothing truly meaningful comes without sacrifice.

Of course, as always, you would be well-advised to consult your healthcare provider prior to beginning a long-term fast. If you suffer from conditions such as diabetes and rely on insulin, continuing to take the medication in the absence of sugar could cause serious adverse consequences.

Also, you shouldn’t attempt a water fast, in my view, without supplementing with electrolytes like sodium, magnesium, and potassium – especially if you are not already fat-adapted.

We grew up, thanks in large part to FDA guidance, on the three-meals-a-day mantra. Conventional wisdom holds that skipping meals is harmful, not helpful. But that’s total BS, and mounting evidence supports my claim.

Let’s survey some of the documented health benefits of fasting, particularly long-term fasting.

Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) — a protein that spurs new brain cell growth, among other activities — skyrockets. Via Nutrition Research:

Fasting results in a metabolic switch and an increased production of ketones, which are linked to improvements in neuronal networks and neuroplasticity. Expression of the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is also upregulated by fasting and is linked to improved synaptic plasticity, memory, and learning. Previous research has examined the effects of intermittent fasting on cognition with mixed results; however, this is the first known randomized study to investigate the impact of TRE on cognitive acuity in university students.

In addition to BDNF, fasting also boosts another important pro-growth catalyst, human growth hormone (HGH).

It increases insulin sensitivity, meaning the cells’ response to insulin signaling, which is key to staving off type II diabetes and other metabolic insufficiencies.

Similarly, it improves metabolic flexibility, meaning the ability of the body to seamlessly transition between using glucose as the primary energy source to fat in the form of ketones.

Fasting decreases systemic inflammation — one of, if not the most important drivers of chronic illness.

The practice increases the lifespan of rats by as much as 28% compared to controls.

And there are many more proven benefits to fasting. Best of all — and this is why fasting is not a central focus of pharma-controlled medical school curricula and Public Health™ dogma — it’s virtually free, minus whatever the cost of electrolytes.