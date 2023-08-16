Families of COVID Victims File Lawsuit Against EcoHealth Alliance

The vast preponderance of evidence now indicates that the virus that causes COVID-19, Sars-CoV-2, was not manifested on Earth as an act of God, nor was it the product of natural viral evolution. It was very likely manufactured intentionally with reckless disregard for public health in a dingy Third-World lab with funding from the world’s highest-paid bureaucrat, Anthony Fauci, funneled through the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance.

And now the families of four victims of this nearly unspeakable evil are suing for damages in civil court.

Via New York Post:

The families of four people who died from COVID-19 are suing the Manhattan-based nonprofit that funded coronavirus research in China for “creating” the bug — and “releasing it, either intentionally or accidentally.” EcoHealth Alliance and its president, Peter Daszak, knew the virus was dangerous and “capable of causing a worldwide pandemic,” according to the Aug. 2 Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit. Despite partially-funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the virus originated, EcoHealth failed to make sure critical safety measures were in place — then worked to cover up the origins of the outbreak, they claimed in court papers.

Civil lawsuits are obviously welcome and necessary, particularly because the bar of proof is simply the preponderance of evidence rather than “beyond a reasonable doubt” as it is in criminal court.

But EcoHealth administrators, starting with the close confidant and business partner of Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, need to be charged criminally. What they did in Wuhan was very likely, at a minimum, negligent homicide.

I have previously made the cases for charging Anthony Fauci and his cronies at EcoHealth both with negligent homicide and with criminal conspiracy per RICO statutes in more detail via my Substack (here and here).

If it can be proven in court upon discovery that the virus was released intentionally — a possibility that I do not dismiss out of hand — then charges of premeditated, first-degree murder in a criminal conspiracy of a scale never before seen in history (one that puts the mob to shame) might also be feasible.

The most obvious logistical snag here is: who is going to do the prosecuting?

Certainly, Merrick Garland’s DOJ is highly unlikely to sincerely and doggedly pursue such a prosecution because the likes of Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, et al., are in the good graces of the corporate state as headed by the Democrat Party, not to mention that countless government actors would be implicated and possibly open to prosecution as well if the precedent is set that the government is willing to go after its own.

Unfortunately, I have minimal faith in GOP leadership to force such prosecutions. But it’s possible that with the right president in the Oval Office with the right advisors around him or her and sufficient bottom-up political pressure to get the job done, it’s not totally outside of the realm of possibility. However, I recognize that such a feat would be a slog, given how much resistance such an effort would likely garner from the powers that be in the permanent bureaucracy, sometimes called the Deep State.