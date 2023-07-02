Corporate State Sics Controlled Media on 'No Labels' Party

The corporate state media would very clearly rather not have Trump or DeSantis in the White House if they have the option of inserting a well-heeled Democrat — as the Deep State successfully did in 2020 and then openly bragged about after rigging the election. The governing class via its media mouthpieces no longer makes an attempt to cloak its bias for the sake of maintaining the pretense of electoral integrity.

Failing the installation of a Brandon-esque Democrat, a highly controlled Republican in the vein of Chris Christie or Asa Hutchinson will suffice. These are good boys who know their place. They won’t rock the boat. The kids on the internet call men such as these with no spine “cucks.”

Again, because of the corporate state’s distaste for white people and men and Christians and heterosexuals with their genitals intact, whom this brand of old-guard GOP figure represents, the technocrats would rather keep a Democrat as the nominal head of state. However, despite the less-than-ideal optics, Christie’s or Hutchinson’s economic policies as president would be largely favorable to the special interests that run the national political scene. Furthermore, at least in the case of Asa Hutchinson, such a Republican could be counted on to at least tacitly endorse if not actively promote trendy social engineering projects like transing children.

Tucker Carlson seeks answers from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson as to why he is in favor of the 'chemical castration of children'. pic.twitter.com/veCsyN5DD2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 7, 2021

But what the technocrats really won’t abide, under any circumstances, is the rise of a viable third party not fully infiltrated and co-opted. Two parties with respectively controlled leadership are convenient for their purposes, and they are quite content with the status quo.

Of course, it should be noted that these technocrats will never attack third-party candidates who are perceived to threaten the Republican ticket primarily, such as those from the Libertarian Party, with nearly the same vigor as those more likely to detract from the Democrat vote.

The knives first came out for pop philosophy icon Cornel West when he entered the race initially under the People’s Party banner a few weeks back.

More recently, never-Trump RINO Matt Walsh, assisted from the anchor chair by former GOP Chairman and fellow Never-Trumper Michael Steele, took to the MSNBC airwaves to lament the perceived threat that the No Labels party poses to a possible Biden re-election.

“Right now, we are here right now, and we have this unique threatening Donald Trump. So we all kind of have to put our policy differences aside… This isn’t about Biden. This is singularly about stopping Donald Trump, the threat to our democracy,” nominal Republican Matt Walsh says.

Imagine being so vapid and soulless as to make your entire, “singular” political advocacy agenda item about stopping one candidate.