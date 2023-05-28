Trump National Security Adviser: Deep State Will 'for Sure' Rig 2024 Election

Former deputy national security adviser K. T. McFarland appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo about a week ago. In it, she warned of efforts by the Deep State to tip the scales for the Democrat nominee in 2024 (unless it’s RFK Jr., she might have added).

Here’s the transcript:

Well, I knew because I was a victim of it. When the Mueller investigation and the FBI came after me in the early days of the Trump administration, they knew I hadn’t committed any crime but that didn’t matter. They just wanted to go after anybody associated with President Trump in hopes they could break them or get them to lie, or at a minimum bankrupt them. But I think, as I take a step back, and it’s not just about me, it’s not just about President Trump, what is it about? We now have black-and-white evidence that the FBI interfered in the 2016 election. And then when they failed to get their candidate elected, Hillary Clinton, they set out to destroy the Trump administration. So then go back up to 2020. This time, it was the CIA that got involved in the 2020 election with those 51 former intel agents who talked about the Hunter Biden laptop as “total Russian disinformation.” So they’ve gotten away with it for two elections. They will for sure get away with it — try and get away with it in 2024, right? Because there are no consequences. The difference is in 2024, the evidence is there. We now have the Durham investigation and all the Congressional investigations.

Frankly, it’s surprising that Fox News hasn’t purged Maria Bartiromo yet the same way they did Tucker Carlson. I predict that she’ll be the next domino that Murdoch knocks off to de-Trumpify the network.

Regarding the substance of McFarland’s claims, there is ample evidence to back up her assertion. We’re still a year and a half out from the election, and it’s not clear at all who the eventual GOP nominee will be, but the Deep State is already hard at work rigging the election again.

As reported previously at PJ Media, Exhibit A is the recent intrigue-laden meeting of a technocratic cabal called the Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR) at, of all places, a D.C. spy museum.

Via CEIR:

The Summit on American Democracy, presented by the Center for Election Innovation & Research, will take place on May 8-9, 2023 at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. Featuring panel sessions and discussions, the summit will be a forum for citizens across the political spectrum – election officials, experts, and members of the media – to discuss pressing issues, and share actionable ideas to further strengthen our democracy in a bipartisan and nonpartisan way.

In attendance, in addition to various handpicked state attorneys general favorable to the agenda, were media figures from NPR, CBS, and the Washington Post.