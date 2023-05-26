Trump Rape Accuser Seeks MORE Damages for Defamation

In a truly unhinged interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow a week and a half ago, E. Jean Carroll’s #MeToo lawyer teased new legal action to collect even more money on behalf of her client due to what she framed as further defamation following the recent New York jury award for defamation.

Via CNN:

E. Jean Carroll has asked a judge to amend her initial defamation case against former President Donald Trump to seek additional punitive damages after he repeated his statements at a CNN town hall. The request was made in a letter to the judge seeking clarity on the initial lawsuit following a civil jury verdict earlier this month finding Trump sexually abused Carroll and awarding her $5 million. Carroll’s attorneys said Trump’s defamatory statements repeated during the town hall earlier this month go directly to the issue of punitive damages, which are intended to punish the person found liable. Carroll’s initial lawsuit was held up on appeal and relates to statements Trump made in 2019 while he was president. The trial involved a statement Trump made in 2022. An appeals court sent the initial lawsuit back to the lower court judge just before the trial. It is up to the judge to determine whether it moves forward. Carroll has alleged that the former president raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn’t his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book.

This is a ridiculous stretch of the “defamation” designation to refer to claims of innocence as defamation. As far as I know, people convicted of either criminal or civil offenses are allowed in the United States to maintain their innocence. How this idea is even entertained by the courts is a travesty of justice.

It’s unclear – and none of the corporate state media reports bother to specify – what exactly Trump said that was legally defamatory about her at his CNN town hall event. Reading the transcript, his comments (which are answers prompted by the moderator’s questions, by the way) appear to be a combination of his denial of the rape accusations with a lot of generic (and objectively true) observations about E. Jean Carroll’s highly questionable character.

Via the CNN transcript of the event: