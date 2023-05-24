WATCH: White Man Brutally Attacked by Gang of Urban Youth 'Cyclists' in Downtown L.A.

A gang of thugs picked a white man seemingly at random for a brutal sidewalk attack while one of their accomplices smashed his truck with his bicycle.

Curiously, the entirety of the corporate media, including Fox News, described the attackers as “cyclists.”

Video shows man brutally attacked by mob of cyclists in downtown LA pic.twitter.com/cHqqDwGwm1 — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) May 21, 2023

Via Fox News:

A video has captured a mob of cyclists pummeling a man in Los Angeles in an attack police described as “shocking.” The beating unfolded Thursday afternoon in the city’s downtown Jewelry District, according to KTLA. “Central Division is aware of a shocking video involving a fight between a group of people on bicycles and an individual in a pick-up truck, “the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted over the weekend. “To date, no one has reported this incident to the police. We are asking the victims to come forward and contact Central Station.” Footage taken by a witness who reportedly was working in a building across the street begins with an unidentified cyclist throwing a shoe at a man standing near a business. Another cyclist is seen smashing his bike’s handlebars into the driver side window of a pickup parked nearby. The truck’s windshield was already shattered. The group then starts throwing punches at the man on the sidewalk, drawing shouts from other people standing in the area. When the man falls to the ground, the mob encircles him and is seen kicking him as he tries to protect himself [emphasis added].

Et tu, Fox?

What is this “cyclist” nonsense? What comes to mind when you hear the term “cyclist”?

Is it a roaming band of feral youths looking for white people to pull out of their trucks Rodney King race riot-style and beat him senseless while passersby look on in indifference, perhaps pulling out their phones to record a video for TikTok?

Or is it a harmless guy in a spandex suit, a Camelbak water hose in his mouth, and those weird little shoes that lock into the pedals?

If the victim was an innocent black person and the perpetrators were a roaming band of white savages, we all know that the headlines would have read, “White Supremacist Gang Assaults Innocent BIPOC: Is Nowhere in America Safe From Domestic Terrorists?” The MSNBC race lady Joy-Ann Reid would bring on the NAACP to issue new travel advisories for L.A. like the organization recently did for Florida.

As it stands, the news outlets that do report on the spectacle neglect to ever mention the race of any parties involved.

How curious.